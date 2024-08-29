Mercedes Mone comments on finally meeting her “wrestling mother,” wants dream match

Mercedes Mone fka. Sasha Banks is certainly one of AEW's biggest attractions. Even though she just debuted earlier this year, she currently holds the Strong Women's Championship as well as the AEW TBS Champion. At the 2024 All In PPV, she locked horns with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D for the TBS Tile. The 18-minute-long match ended with The CEO's spectacular triumph.

All In 2024 was held at Wembley Stadium in London. In her weekly newsletter: 'Moné Mag,' the star wrote about her whole experience of traveling to the UK, her in-ring outfit, watching Fulham FC, and more. One of the most captivating parts of this newsletter was Mone's description of meeting her "wrestling mother," Aja Kong. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion mentioned that it is her dream to battle the Japanese veteran and hopes to lock horns with her someday.

"I can't talk about the day without mentioning a visit I received from my wrestling mother, Aja Kong. Aja came to me while I was in makeup up where she confided that she attended the event mainly to see me. To hear this from someone I admired and looked up to as much as Eddy G, made my heart soar. If I wasn't inspired enough, Aja's words put me over the edge for sure. PS, one of my dream matches is a battle against Aja herself one day. It's on the bucket list for sure," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone's All In attire cost $10,000

In the Moné Mag newsletter mentioned above, the 32-year-old wrestler revealed that her All In outfit was the most expensive outfit in her 14-year-long career. It was reportedly worth $10,000.

"My hair wasn't the only thing that cost a pretty penny. My robe, which was so beautiful, grand, and regal, was also my most expensive in my 14 years of wrestling. The whole outfit, in total, cost me over $10,000, All In (no pun intended)," wrote Mercedes Mone.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker's rivalry continues or, if she begins a feud with a new AEW star.

