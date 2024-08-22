Mercedes Mone declares fellow AEW star will become an all-time great: "Tony Khan nailed it by signing her"

The current TBS champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) claimed that AEW President Tony Khan made a great decision to sign a fellow star. Mone is confident that the star will become an all-time great.

The AEW star in question is Kamille. Tony Khan recently signed the 31-year-old after she gained prominence in NWA. Upon her debut, she was paired with the current TBS champion Mercedes Mone as her bodyguard.

Meanwhile, Mercedes has a lot of nice things to say about her onscreen bodyguard. In her Mone Mag newsletter, The CEO declared Kamille as the one who will become one of the all-time greats and commended Tony Khan's decision to sign her to All Elite Wrestling:

“I love what I see of Kamille thus far and see such a huge upside with this girl. Tony Khan nailed it by signing her and with his decision to assign her to me and make her my bodyguard. It enhances and takes the pressure off, but with Kamille, I'm telling you, she is just scratching the surface. This girl is going to be one of the all-time greats. And trust that I'm going to do everything I can to help get her there." [H/T Mone Mag]

Mercedes Mone signed the contract for her match at AEW All In

This Sunday at All In, Mercedes Mone will put her TBS Title against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Ahead of the big title match, the women met for a contract signing segment on Dynamite in Cardiff this week.

The two had a war of words before Britt attacked Mercedes' bodyguard, Kamille, and took out Mone in the process to stand tall after signing the contract and making the match official.

One of the most high-profile women's matches is officially set for the Wembley event this Sunday, and it remains to be seen who will emerge as champion.

