Mercedes Mone drops a big WWE reference following Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 26, 2025 08:41 GMT
Mercedes Mone WWE
Mercedes Mone drops WWE reference (Source-Mercedes on X and WWE.com)

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recalled one of her iconic matches from WWE after her win at Forbidden Door 2025. Mone recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the historic match.

Ad

At Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla. At the end, Mone managed to retain her title despite the odds. Following the show, The CEO made a major WWE reference.

During the Forbidden Door 2025 post-show media scrum, Mercedes recalled her iconic match against Bayley from NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015 that redefined women's wrestling. The CEO revealed how the match became an inspiration, and she recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of that match:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Every time I meet one of these women, they tell me 'Thank you so much for your matches. It inspired me to be who I am. I just celebrated my 10-year anniversary of the Brooklyn match [against Bayley]. That is the number one match that girls come up to me and say, 'Because of that match, I'm a professional wrestler,' and now I get to wrestle them. It means everything to me, and I can feel the inspiration. I can feel it when I fight them. It is the greatest feeling in the world," Mone said. [H/T WrestlingINC]
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Mercedes Mone on her goal regarding women's wrestling

Mercedes Mone is currently holding 9 title belts from across multiple wrestling promotions. At the Forbidden Door 2025 media scrum, Mercedes said that she intends to take women's wrestling global and leave a lasting legacy:

"[I want to] make women's wrestling global...I want to leave a legacy that cannot be undone. That's what I want to do...I get to have so many opportunities and so many blessings thanks to AEW...I want people to know that women's wrestling is the best," stated Mone. [H/T WrestlingINC]
Ad

youtube-cover

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The CEO in All Elite Wrestling following her win at Forbidden Door.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications