Mercedes Mone drops a big WWE reference following Forbidden Door 2025

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recalled one of her iconic matches from WWE after her win at Forbidden Door 2025. Mone recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the historic match.At Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla. At the end, Mone managed to retain her title despite the odds. Following the show, The CEO made a major WWE reference.During the Forbidden Door 2025 post-show media scrum, Mercedes recalled her iconic match against Bayley from NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015 that redefined women's wrestling. The CEO revealed how the match became an inspiration, and she recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of that match:&quot;Every time I meet one of these women, they tell me 'Thank you so much for your matches. It inspired me to be who I am. I just celebrated my 10-year anniversary of the Brooklyn match [against Bayley]. That is the number one match that girls come up to me and say, 'Because of that match, I'm a professional wrestler,' and now I get to wrestle them. It means everything to me, and I can feel the inspiration. I can feel it when I fight them. It is the greatest feeling in the world,&quot; Mone said. [H/T WrestlingINC]Mercedes Mone on her goal regarding women's wrestlingMercedes Mone is currently holding 9 title belts from across multiple wrestling promotions. At the Forbidden Door 2025 media scrum, Mercedes said that she intends to take women's wrestling global and leave a lasting legacy:&quot;[I want to] make women's wrestling global...I want to leave a legacy that cannot be undone. That's what I want to do...I get to have so many opportunities and so many blessings thanks to AEW...I want people to know that women's wrestling is the best,&quot; stated Mone. [H/T WrestlingINC]Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The CEO in All Elite Wrestling following her win at Forbidden Door.