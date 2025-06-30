Mercedes Mone, Dustin Rhodes, Miro, and others react to female AEW star's major personal update

A female AEW star shared a personal update, and major stars like Mercedes Mone, Miro, Dustin Rhodes, and more reacted. The female star provided the update through her recent social media post.

Female AEW star Serena Deeb shared a personal update on social media. Deeb is known for her time in WWE from 2010 and has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2020. The 39-year-old veteran has not wrestled on All Elite TV since her last match against Momo Watanabe on Collision in March.

Amid her time away from TV, Serena Deeb took to Instagram to thank the fans for wishing her a Happy Birthday by sharing some of her pictures enjoying herself on the beach with the following caption:

"Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, everyone! I love and appreciate all of you ❤️☀️🥳"

Multiple All Elite stars such as Mercedes Mone, Renee Paquette, Dustin Rhodes, and more reacted to Deeb's post through likes and comments, sending her birthday wishes. Furthermore, current and former WWE stars Rusev (fka Miro) and Santino Marella also reacted to the post.

Multiple wrestling personalities reacted to Serena Deeb thanking everyone for birthday wishes through likes and comments on her Instagram post [Credit: Deeb's Instagram]

AEW star presented an interesting idea for the women's division

AEW star Serena Deeb presented the idea of a Women's Continental Classic Tournament in December 2024 after the success of the men's tournament.

Through an Instagram post, Deeb named top female stars like Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, herself, and more as her picks for the first women's continental classic. Deeb wrote the following in the caption:

"Would you guys like to see a Women’s Continental Classic? A little fantasy booking here... Someone suggested this list to me, and I think it’s a pretty great list! But there’s an endless amount of talent we have in the @aew women’s division who would be a great fit for it. Which begs the question, who would you like to see in a Women’s Continental Classic?"

Only time will tell if Tony Khan will announce a Women's Continental Classic Tournament for this year, along with the men's one.

