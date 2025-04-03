Mercedes Mone finds 3-time WWE champion "super cute"

The current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, referred to a former WWE champion as cute when asked about her. She also shared a heartwarming picture with the star on social media.

Mercedes Mone finds three-time WWE champion Roxanne Perez cute. The latter has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2022 and is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion as well as a former Women's Tag Team Champion. The 23-year-old recently made her big move into the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, even though she lost.

Meanwhile, Roxanne received a shout-out from The CEO. During her recent 'AskTheCEO' session on X (fka Twitter), Mercedes was asked by a fan how she feels about Perez. Mone shared a recent picture with Perez and said the former NXT Women's Champion is cute.

"She’s super cute #asktheceo" Mone said.

Speaking of her current run in the company, Roxanne recently competed in the NXT Women's North American Title qualifying match against Kelani Jordan. However, she failed to win the match this past Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see what's next for her.

Former AEW star on missing the feud with Mercedes Mone

The former AEW star, Saraya (fka Paige), opened up on missing out on the feud with Mercedes Mone following her recent departure from Tony Khan's promotion. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saraya disclosed why her feud with Mercedes never came to fruition.

"There was probably one more thing with Mercedes that I could have done, and she was completely up for it, but she already has these storylines. My contract was coming to an end, and I wasn't going to re-sign after September. I was not going to do it. I wanted to take a step outside of wrestling for a little bit. I wanted to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit."

Moreover, fans were clamoring for a feud between Saraya and Mone for quite some time, considering the history between the two. Only time will tell if the feud will ever take place in the future.

