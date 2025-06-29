Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) breaks social media silence after threatening AEW star

Mercedes Moné won the Women's Owen Hart Cup to earn her Women's World Title shot against Toni Storm at AEW All In to be held in Texas next month. She is also the current TBS Champion, having held the title for nearly 400 days. On the 300th installment of Dynamite, she will be defending her TBS Title 10 days before her dream encounter against Storm.

In the latest edition of Dynamite, things escalated a great deal between Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné as the latter opened the show by launching a gruesome assault on the Women's World Champion before Mina Shirakawa made the save. Therafter, on Collision, we got a backstage segment where Moné called Storm a fake act and a mark, just like the audience, and that at All In, she was going to become Mercedes Seven Belts, courtesy of the beating she was going to hand to Timeless Toni in Texas.

Moné finally broke her silence on social media with a post on X/Twitter where she was seen posing with the Women's Owen Hart Cup, which she won at AEW Double or Nothing.

Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa at AEW Dynamite 300

As mentioned earlier, just 10 days prior to her bout against Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship, Moné will defend her TBS Title against Mina Shirakawa.

Shirakawa rushed to the help of Toni Storm, saving her from a vicious attack at the hands of Moné last week. As a result, AEW confirmed the match between The CEO and the Japanese star for the 300th episode of Dynamite on July 2.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Moné will be entering All In with six belts or whether she ends up losing the TBS Championship next week on Dynamite.

