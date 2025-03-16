Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) makes blockbuster debut outside AEW

Current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has finally made her much-anticipated debut in a promotion outside AEW. The CEO wrestled a former WWE star at a recent event.

Mercedes Mone is considered one of the best women's wrestlers in the world today. Besides being the AEW TBS Champion, Mone currently holds the NJPW Strong Women's Title, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title, and the Queen of the Southside Championship.

After a successful TBS Title defense against Momo Watanabe at Revolution 2025, the former Sasha Banks made her House of Glory debut. She had been announced for an appearance at HOG City of Dreamz for quite some time. In her first match for the popular promotion, Mone wrestled former WWE star Indi Hartwell. At the end of a stellar contest, The CEO managed to defeat Hartwell via submission.

Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for nearly 300 days now. After yet another successful title defense at Revolution 2025, Mone seems to be feuding with ROH star Billie Starkz. For those unaware, Starkz was seen taking notes after the veteran's match at Revolution. Fans will have to wait and see when the upstart will challenge The CEO.

Do you wish to see Mone compete for HOG again? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

