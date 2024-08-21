Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) makes a bold statement just days before AEW All In: “Just getting started”

Mercedes Moné makes a massive statement regarding women's division ahead of All In. She is currently holding two championships in AEW and is a top star.

The reigning TBS Champion was one of the Four Horsewomen in WWE alongside Bayley, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch. The stars became prominent after their top-notch performances at NXT. While Bayley and Charlotte are still signed to the company, The Man is a free agent, and Mercedes performs in AEW.

Right now, AEW's women's division is getting a lot of praise for their incredible in-ring and character works. Toni Storm, Mariah May, Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, and many others are pioneering towards a successful future. Mercedes Moné will defend her TBS Title against Baker at All In.

In her newsletter, Moné Mag, The CEO claimed that the Four Horsewomen led the first phase of the women's revolution, and AEW led the second phase.

“Britt, me, and the rest of the girls are just getting started. Yes, Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, and I led phase 1 of the women's revolution. We disrupted the business in the best and most necessary way. But with me coming here [in AEW], I promise that another disruption to the business of women's wrestling is coming. Phase 2 is just getting started," she said. [H/T - Wrestle Ops]

Mercedes Moné reveals the major difference between AEW and WWE

The TBS Champion also discussed major differences between AEW and WWE regarding women's matches.

In her newsletter, Mercedes Moné said All In has three matches on the card, while WWE didn't feature this number of matches earlier at WrestleMania. She also talked about women's matches getting cut due to men's.

"On that note, there are 3 women's matches at All In [this Sunday]. THREE. When ‘Mania was one night, how many women's matches were there? Not 3. Moreover, when the guys’ matches went too long in WWE, it was the women's matches that got cut for time," she said. [H/T - Wrestle Ops]

It will be interesting to see which company is known for its women's division in the future.

