Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) makes huge debut; involved in brawl

Earlier tonight, Mercedes Moné made her first appearance on Rampage and got into a brawl with a popular AEW star ahead of Double or Nothing. This would be her opponent on the pay-per-view, Willow Nightingale.

The TBS Champion teamed up with Kris Statlander to face Anna Jay and the debuting Alex Windsor in the main event of tonight's show. Windsor was making her AEW debut and was someone well-known in the European independent scene. She is also known as the girlfriend of Will Ospreay.

It was a well-fought effort from both Jay and Windsor, considering they were making their debut as a tag team, but in the end, Willow and Kris came up with the win, with the former hitting a Doctor Bomb on the British star.

While celebrating along with Stokely Hathaway, both Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander were suddenly interrupted by the arrival of Mercedes Moné who looked like she was itching for a fight.

The CEO did not hold back, and she ran into the ring despite the numbers being stacked against her. She took a few shots at Willow before going after Statlander, whom she almost planted with her Moné Maker finisher.

Willow and Mercedes Moné then brawled in the ring, with the referees and security needing to get involved. This was surely a preview of things to come this Sunday.

