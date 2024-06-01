Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) opens up on choosing AEW over WWE

Mercedes Moné has discussed why she chose AEW over WWE. She left the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2022 due to creative differences.

The 32-year-old star, who wrestled as Sasha Banks, was a top star in the Stamford-based promotion, winning multiple championships. However, she and Naomi left WWE in December 2022 over a creative dispute. She then wrestled in other major promotions like NJPW for some time.

Mercedes Moné made her AEW debut on March 13, 2024, on Dynamite: Big Business. Since then, she has been the center of attention. In many interviews, she has praised the company's roster and women's division. In her debut match for the promotion, she defeated Willow Nightingale to become the TBS Champion at Double or Nothing.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Mercedes Moné revealed that the Tony Khan-led promotion is a game changer and has been the only promotion going head-to-head for many years.

“AEW is legit changing the game in wrestling. It's the first competition for WWE in a very, very long time. AEW is where the BEST WRESTLE. You have me, Ospreay, Omega, Swerve, Willow. I can go on and on and on. If there wasn't an AEW... where would these people be? Where would I be? We're so thankful for AEW. Somebody from Stardom, New Japan, CMLL... the dreams here in AEW are just so endless,” Mercedes said.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff despises Mercedes Moné

As noted, The CEO debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in March. However, she didn't wrestle for over two months.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated that Mercedes 'buzz' has gone with time due to poor booking decisions.

"It's flat. Nobody cares. Her buzz is absolutely gone, it was self-inflicted, poor booking, just poor decision-making from Day One until now. It's horrible. Mercedes herself, sure she had some influence over how she was going to be used," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the CEO. Mercedes Moné defeated Skye Blue on the latest edition of Dynamite.

