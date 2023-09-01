Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was originally set to have a match at AEW All In - Reports

Former WWE women's champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was seen at the AEW All In PPV enjoying the show live while fans rejoiced. Adding to the growing buzz around the start, it turns out she was expected to wrestle at Wembley Stadium as per a latest report.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shockinglyfrom walked away on WWE last year and decided to sign with NJPW after her contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired. While she was having an amazing run in the Japanese promotion, an injury unfortunately derailed her momentum.

Moreover, fans also expected to see Mone on AEW, given Tony Khan's partnership with NJPW. She unfortunately missed the crossover PPV, "AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door" due to injury. This past weekend, she appeared at the All In event at the Wembley Stadium as a part of the audience.

However, according to a latest report coming from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone was expected to wrestle on the show if she was medically cleared. Furthermore, she is likely to perform in AEW in the future as per the report, considering she was shown twice on camera. Here is what the report stated:

"Mercedes Mone was shown in the crowd twice. The story we had heard was that she was likely to wrestle on this show before her injury. Being shown twice indicates that she’s probably going to do at least some dates here upon her return."

Moreover, it is still unclear what the original plans were for the former WWE women's champion at the Wembley Stadium show.

Tony Khan commented on Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) possibly being at the upcoming AEW PPV

During the AEW All In post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Mercedes Mone, and he responded that she was not medically cleared in time for the Wembley event.

Furthermore, Khan was also asked whether she would be available for the recently announced "WrestleDream" PPV, which is being held in honor of Antonio Inoki this October. Here is what TK revealed:

“I’m not expecting that because she [Mone] had a major injury, but when she is clear, that’s somebody we’re really interested in working with and also she’s had great experiences in New Japan. She’s been a great champion there.” [H/T- Inside the Ropes]

Considering the statement, Mercedes will likely miss the WrestleDream event due to injury as well. Only time will tell whether the former seven-time women's world champion will be seen on AEW in the coming future.

