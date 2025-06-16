Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reacts to big WWE signing announcement

A huge WWE signing was announced recently, and the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone has reacted to it. The signing was announced to be through a recruitment initiative by the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion, Titus O'Neil, announced that his son, TJ Bullard had signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion's recruitment initiative, Next in Line. TJ is currently a college athlete, along with the other signings.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Titus O'Neil congratulated his son after being signed by WWE NIL and thanked Triple H and the TKO group for the same, stating the following:

"Congratulations to my oldest son @tjbullard_ on signing a NIL deal with @wwe @wwerecruit as part of the 2025 NIL Class. So excited for you and Proud of you. Watching you and @jacobthenry son of my brother @themarkhenry grow up in our business and now seeing what you’re accomplishing as collegiate Student-Athletes is more than Spectacular. Keep being amazing human beings and the world is yours. Love you son ❤️ #prouddad BIG THANK YOU to @tripleh @tkogrp @wwe for presenting my son with this opportunity."

Multiple personalities from the wrestling industry reacted to the news shared by Titus O'Neil. Interestingly, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) also commented on Titus' post with a heart emoji to congratulate him for his son's signing:

Mercedes commented on Titus O'Neil's son signing with WWE NIL [Image: Screenshot from Titus O'Neil's IG comments section]

Mercedes Mone is set for a major title match this Wednesday

At All In 2025, Mercedes Mone will be challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title. Ahead of the big event on July 12, The CEO has an opportunity to win another title. Mercedes will challenge the CMLL Women's Champion, Zeuxis, this Wednesday at Grand Slam Mexico.

Mone currently holds the TBS Title along with four other title belts. Fans will have to wait and see if she can win more titles until All In.

