Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) references top WWE star just moments before SmackDown

AEW star Mercedes Moné took to X/Twitter to share an interesting tweet that seemingly referenced a major WWE star. The post prompted several fans to understand the reference and comment in kind.

The AEW TBS Champion had a long road in the pro-wrestling business before she joined Tony Khan's roster, with her WWE stint being her most notable one. There, her time alongside Naomi was recieved exceptionally well by fans, and the duo had become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as well.

Ahead of her upcoming match on Collision, Mercedes shared her thoughts on teaming up with Harley Cameron against Julia Hart and Athena. She stated she hadn't had a tag team partner in quite a while, possibly referencing Naomi.

"I haven’t had a tag team partner since you know when! Imma need Mini Moné and @harleycameron_ to just stay out of my way. #AEWCollision," Mone wrote.

Another former WWE star talked about Mercedes Moné in AEW

Since Mercedes arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, many fans have expected a feud between her and Saraya sometime down the line. However, that has yet to happen.

Speaking on Busted Open, Saraya talked about why the feud didn't happen right when the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion joined Tony Khan's roster. She said:

"When I came into AEW, the thing I wanted to do was to help build stuff. I didn't want to be the top dog or the face; that's not what I wanted. I wanted to put girls over if that helped them in any way. That's all I wanted to do. I feel like I was coming to the end with that, and there was really not much left that I could do. I don't think there was a place for me anymore in there. There was probably one more thing with Mercedes that I could have done, and she was completely up for it, but she already has these storylines. My contract was coming to an end, and I wasn't going to re-sign after September. I was not going to do it. I wanted to take a step outside of wrestling for a little bit. I wanted to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit." [H/T: Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Mercedes Moné down the line.

