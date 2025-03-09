Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reveals she was approached for a major project outside AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) revealed she was approached for a big venture outside of All Elite Wrestling. Several other stars in pro wrestling are involved in the same project.

Ad

Mercedes Mone could have been a part of the recently released movie Queen of the Ring. The film centers around the life of a legendary female wrestler from the 1930s and 1950s, Mildred Burke. AEW stars such as Toni Storm, Kamille, and Britt Baker have also starred in the movie. Additionally, current WWE Superstar Naomi has a prominent role in it.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone revealed that she was also approached for the movie. In the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, The CEO opened up on her appearance at the premiere of the movie and how she had been approached for it a few years ago but was sidelined due to an injury. Mone also acknowledged other female wrestlers involved in the film:

Ad

Trending

"Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of "Queen of the Ring," a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It's truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Mone talked about the subject of the recently released movie

In her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone expressed her respect for Mildred Burke. The TBS Champion was also excited for everyone to watch the recently released film.

"Let's be real: women have always had to work ten times harder than men to get noticed in this industry. And when you look back at Mildred Burke's era—wow! It was a whole different ballgame. I have immense respect for the trailblazers who laid the groundwork for women like me to build empires in this sport. I'm beyond excited for everyone to see this movie and to continue embracing women's wrestling in all its glory." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, prominent wrestlers, such as Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Kamille, and Naomi, are starring in the movie, as mentioned earlier, and only time will tell if their work is praised.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback