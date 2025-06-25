Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) rules herself out of major AEW match at All In

AEW All In: Texas is shaping up to be a blockbuster pay-per-view. Tony Khan is gradually putting together a star-studded match card for the promotion's biggest event in the United States.

The main event of the Texas pay-per-view will be a much-awaited singles encounter between Hangman Page and the reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will reignite their NJPW rivalry when they clash for the AEW Unified Championship at All In 2025.

Tony has also announced the return of the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for All In: Texas. Last year, Christian Cage emerged victorious in the high-stakes multi-man contest to secure a guaranteed World Title shot.

To make things interesting, Khan has announced that the women of All Elite Wrestling will also compete in a separate Casino Gauntlet Match at the pay-per-view. Mercedes Mone was one of the first individuals to react to the news.

The CEO took to X to share a GIF, expressing her excitement at the huge All In update. Surprisingly, an X user asked the reigning TBS Champion to compete in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, overlooking the fact that she is already scheduled to face Toni Storm for the Women's World Title on July 12.

The CEO seemed annoyed by the fan's ignorance, prompting her to reply in her own style. Mercedes Mone called out the user for his ignorance and ruled out any possibility of her wrestling two matches at All In.

"Are you STUPID or DUMB?" she wrote.

Here's what Mone had to say:

While she may not compete in the high-stakes Gauntlet match, the erstwhile Sasha Banks would surely keep an eye on the outcome of this contest. If The CEO manages to dethrone Toni Storm on July 12, she will instantly become a target for the winner of the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.

Mercedes Mone could script history at AEW All In: Texas

Ever since she left WWE, Mercedes Mone has continued to gather accolades and accomplishments. In the past two years, the former RAW Women's Champion has held several titles across various promotions worldwide.

At All In: Texas, Mone will go to war with reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The CEO won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, setting up this much-anticipated encounter.

Storm and Mone are undeniably the two biggest stars in the All Elite Wrestling women's division. While she has been booked as an invincible force, it will not be an easy task for Mercedes Mone to take down The Timeless Superstar.

If The CEO manages to best the New Zealand-born star on July 12, she will become the first wrestler in history to hold both the AEW Women's World Title and the TBS Championship. However, Mone's undefeated streak in All Elite Wrestling will come to an end if she loses to Toni Storm in Arlington, Texas.

