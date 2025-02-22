Mercedes Mone's dominance in AEW continued at Grand Slam Australia on February 15. Following her match at the show, she had huge praise for a popular star on the roster.

The star in question is Harley Cameron. The CEO battled the upstart wrestler in a one-on-one match for her TBS Championship. Despite Cameron having the home-field advantage and exceptional in-ring talent and aura, Mercedes eventually came out on top.

In the most recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, the current TBS Champion spoke about her match with Harley Cameron. Mercedes admitted that she is a star on the rise and on her way to becoming a World Champion someday.

However, the CEO made it clear that she is still the greatest of all time and that nothing can derail her ongoing momentum.

"Let's talk about my match with Harley! She was phenomenal," Mone wrote. "Watching her grow has been such a joy, and I truly believe she's on her way to becoming a world champion. She's a star, a go-getter, and an entertainer in every sense of the word. But remember, while she's on her way up, I'm still the greatest of all time and the reigning TBS champion. Nothing can derail this momentum—not even Momo Watanabe. Trust me, this Moné train is unstoppable!" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Mercedes Mone's next opponent has been revealed

Mercedes Mone was in a celebratory mood on the AEW Dynamite following Grand Slam Australia. However, it was all cut short after her challenger was revealed.

The top star from STARDOM, Momo Watanabe, had won the International Women's Cup four-way at Wrestle Dynasty. This gave her the opportunity to challenge for a Women's title. In a surprising twist, Watanabe decided not to pick the champion from her promotion. Instead, she chose to face Mercedes for her TBS Championship at AEW Revolution next week.

The duo is set to face off against each other next week on Dynamite. With Mercedes Mone receiving a huge challenge from outside her territory, it will be interesting to see them collide in a monumental showdown at AEW Revolution.

