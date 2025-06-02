Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) seemingly erases top AEW star from history

A former AEW Women's World Champion was seemingly erased from history by the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks). The CEO implied the same through her recent social media post.
Mercedes Mone seemingly erased the top AEW star, Britt Baker, from history. Baker has not been on TV since November 2024. Speaking of Mercedes, she has had a dream run ever since arriving in All Elite Wrestling last year. She has been the TBS Champion for over a year while also being undefeated.
At Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes also won the 2025 women's Owen Hart Cup by defeating Jamie Hayter in the final. The CEO will now go on to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas 2025. In order to promote the Texas event on July 12, Mercedes recalled how she attended the first All In in 2023 as a fan.
Taking to X/Twitter, Mone shared a picture from All In 2023 and also stated that she is going to have one of the biggest and most important matches of her career against Toni Storm at All In 2025. However, Mercedes completely left out her match against Britt Baker from All In 2024, seemingly erasing Baker from history amid her absence:
"2years ago I went to #aewallin as a fan. Now this year, I’m going to have one of the biggest matches of my career," Mercedes wrote.
Mercedes Mone announced in a major role for AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest
This Wednesday, during the four-hour special Dynamite Fyter Fest, Mercedes Mone will be joining the commentary team for a major match. The AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm will team with Mina Shirakawa to take on the team of Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a tag match with Mercedes on the commentary.
It remains to be seen what transpires between Mone and Storm this Wednesday ahead of their AEW Women's World title match at All In on July 12.