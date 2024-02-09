Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) seemingly mocks Cody Rhodes ahead of imminent AEW debut

Mercedes Mone, who could make her AEW debut as early as March, is the talk of the town this wrestling season, beginning with her surprise attendance at the All In in 2023.

The Boss took time out to mock Cody Rhodes after his 'slap gate' with Roman Reigns and The Rock at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on February 8. A keen-eyed wrestling fan noticed that the former WWE Raw Women's Champion changed her Instagram chat profile with a quote that Rhodes used earlier during the press conference.

"I've made my decision," wrote Mone.

AEW might have teased Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

While WWE is gearing up for April's WrestleMania, AEW has been busy on the announcement front as well. This week, All Elite President Tony Khan announced a special version of Dynamite, which is titled Dynamite: Big Business.

The graphic attached to the announcement had dollar signs, which the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks used earlier. Later, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a cryptic post that could be connected to Tony Khan's big decision promo. Also, the special show will take place in Boston, which is where Mercedes is billed from.

"I remember when couldn't pay the rent. Now I own the whole building that I'm living in. Sky's the limit when you're never giving in. You get in, you ride it out. And don't look back again." she posted.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for The CEO's re-emergence. After she left WWE, Mone signed with NJPW and has been out of action since she was injured in a match with Willow Nightingale at Resurgence, a special wrestling show that included NJPW and its sister concern, World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Do you think Mone will become All Elite in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

