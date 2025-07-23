Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message after ex-WWE star gets engaged

Mercedes Moné has been dominating the AEW women's division for a very long time. She suffered a setback after her undefeated streak in the company was broken by &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm at All In: Texas. The CEO recently took to Instagram to congratulate Kacy Catanzaro on her engagement.Before she became The CEO in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes used to be The Boss in WWE. She was known as Sasha Banks during her time with the Stamford-based company. Former WWE star and the TBS Champion's close friend, Kacy Catanzaro, recently shared significant personal news on Instagram.Kacy is a former WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She used to team up with Kayden Carter in the promotion, and her name was changed to Katana Chance a few years ago. The duo was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut in May 2025.On Instagram, Kacy recently made her engagement with her longtime boyfriend, Naoufal Abouelhouda, official. Mercedes congratulated the newly engaged couple by commenting on the 35-year-old's post.&quot;Awwww, congratulations! I love the last pic,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans and superstars alike have been sending their best wishes to the newly engaged couple on social media.Mercedes Moné receives a warning ahead of her title match outside AEWMercedes Moné currently holds five championships across different promotions. After her devastating loss at All In: Texas to Toni Storm, she's trying to regain momentum. The CEO defeated Mina Shirakawa earlier this year to win the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. She is now set to defend the same title at Summer Sizzler 2025 against Safire Reed on July 25. Reed became the number one contender for the title by winning a four-woman tournament. Before their big title match, Reed sent a two-word message to The CEO, warning her that she would capture the title at the upcoming event.&quot;AND NEW...&quot; It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Moné can bounce back by successfully defending her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.