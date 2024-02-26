Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shares a bold message for Bayley ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Bayley is set to wrestle in a marquee match at WrestleMania XL. Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) recently shared a bold message weeks before The Role Model's high-profile bout at The Show of Shows.

Moné and Bayley have known each other since their time in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. The two stars have been on-screen rivals and allies for years. They share a close bond in real life, and their friendship remained strong even after the 32-year-old star left WWE in 2022.

Bayley won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose her friend-turned-rival IYO SKY as her opponent at WrestleMania XL. She recently posted a video montage on Instagram, showcasing her journey leading to The Show of Shows.

Mercedes Moné recently took to Instagram to react to the video. She shared the following message in the comments section of the post:

“Bow down to new champ of the 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Moné.

Mercedes Moné claims Bayley will become a champion at WrestleMania XL [Screenshot from Bayley's Instagram profile]

The Boss seems optimistic about her friend securing the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

Eric Bischoff on Mercedes Moné's rumored AEW debut

Recent reports have suggested that Mercedes Moné is gearing up for her much-awaited AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13. The show will take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Eric Bischoff recently had something to say about The Boss' rumored arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff said Mercedes Mone's potential AEW signing would not help the company's business. He added that the hype surrounding The Boss might die soon after her arrival.

Expand Tweet

Bischoff claimed that the audience's perception of the Jacksonville-based promotion was its most significant issue. He believed that AEW failed to produce entertaining storylines, negatively impacting ticket sales and viewership.

Do you agree with Bischoff's comments on The Boss' rumored AEW debut? Tell us in the comments section below.