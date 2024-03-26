Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shares a five-word message ahead of her potential AEW in-ring debut

The former WWE women's champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), seems to be buckling up for her in-ring debut after arriving in AEW, as she has an important question for the fans.

Mercedes Mone took the world by storm with her blockbuster AEW debut at Dynamite Big Business a few weeks ago. She got a thunderous ovation from her hometown of Boston as well. However, fans are curious to see when and against whom Mone steps into the ring after going All Elite.

Well, it seems fans are finally going to get the answer, as The CEO is also looking for her first opponent in AEW. Mone took to the "X" social media platform and asked for fans' opinions regarding who she should go after first in her new journey with Tony Khan's promotion. She wrote the following in her post:

"Who should I fight first?"

Although The CEO mentioned her unfinished business with Willow Nightingale, she also seems to have problems with the TBS women's champion, Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Mercedes brawled with the duo on two consecutive episodes of Dynamite in Boston and Toronto respectively, and one of the two could be her first opponent.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) said she would be back in the WWE

While the former Sasha Banks is enjoying her time in AEW after her debut, she hasn't shut the doors on a possible WWE return someday. Speaking on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast prior to her All Elit debut, Mone admitted that she would be back at the Stamford-based promotion one day:

"I know I'm gonna be back there one day. Okay? So it's not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling, in a lot of places." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Moreover, Mercedes also discussed how she walked out of the WWE, taking a stand for herself. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for The CEO.

