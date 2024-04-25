Tonight on Dynamite, Mercedes Moné got physical with a top AEW star after a verbal confrontation between the two.

This would be with TBS Champion Willow Nightingale whom she will face in her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing next month.

Tonight, Willow, along with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, was celebrating her becoming the champion at Dynasty after dethroning Julia Hart. This was short-lived as she was eventually interrupted by The CEO.

These two have a lot of history, as during their match almost a year ago, Mercedes Moné suffered from a serious ankle injury that ended up being career-threatening. It seems she still had some grudges and blamed Willow for what had happened.

This added to the increased tensions between them as both women had some words to say before their match in a month. Willow felt that her win during their previous encounter only happened as Moné was injured, so she now wanted her at 100% by Double or Nothing.

As Mercedes Moné was about to walk away from them, Kris Statlander pulled her back, seemingly wishing to say something, but the former WWE Superstar instinctively went for a slap, hitting Willow and the two went into a frenzy and had to be seperated by the authorities.

Expand Tweet

Both women have a lot to prove in their upcoming match, and all eyes will be on Moné's in-ring debut for AEW, and her first time in the ring in almost a year.

