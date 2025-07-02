Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) suddenly drops WWE references ahead of AEW Dynamite 300

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) referenced her time in WWE ahead of Dynamite 300. The CEO is slated to achieve a huge milestone this Wednesday.

While Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in AEW today, she is known for her time in the WWE from 2012 to 2022 as Sasha Banks. The CEO has been winning championship gold all around the world since last year. She currently holds six title belts. Mercedes is ready to achieve yet another milestone this week as well.

On Dynamite 300 this Wednesday, Mone will defend the TBS Title against Mina Shirakawa. It will be the 1000th match of Mercedes' illustrious wrestling career. A fan on X (fka Twitter) expressed their love for Mone ahead of the big milestone.

The CEO acknowledged the upcoming milestone of her 1000th wrestling match on X and listed some of her favorite matches of her career. Interestingly, Mercedes also mentioned her WWE matches, such as WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair and all of her matches against Asuka.

"Some of my favorite matches Brooklyn, WM37, Hell in Cell 2020, Anything with Askua, BITV, Full Gear, Worlds End, Tokyo Dome, AEW Spring Breakthru #Mercedes1000," Mone wrote.

Mercedes Mone is heading towards one of the biggest matches of her career

At Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter to win the women's Owen Hart Cup. She also earned the opportunity to challenge the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2025 with the tournament win.

The CEO will challenge the "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In Texas on July 12 in what will be one of the biggest women's matches of all time.

During the buildup to the AEW Women's World Title match, Toni and Mercedes got involved in multiple physical altercations, and things have gotten personal. It remains to be seen who walks out of All In Texas as the champion.

