Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) takes a subtle dig at WWE after AEW Double or Nothing

The new AEW TBS Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) seemingly took a shot at WWE during the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum. Mone also showered praise on the pay-per-view.

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view is in the books, and it will be considered one of the craziest and action-packed PPVs in the history of AEW. Apart from the amazing matches on the card, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) also made her All Elite in-ring debut, as she challenged Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women's Championship.

In a great comeback match, Mone managed to capture the TBS Title from Willow. During the post-show media scrum, Mercedes declared Double or Nothing as one of the greatest shows and AEW as where the best wrestle. She also seemingly took a shot at her previous workplace, WWE, saying it is not the only place in wrestling as everyone thinks:

“What was going to happen after leaving WWE? What was going to be next for me? Because a lot of time in wrestling people think that WWE is the only place, and I think tonight we showed the wrestling world that it’s not the only place. AEW is where the best wrestle, and we had the greatest show tonight celebrating five years of this incredible company." [0:04-0:29]

AEW star suffered betrayal after losing to Mercedes Mone

After losing the TBS Women's Championship to Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale was left alone, as she was betrayed by her friend, Kris Statlander, and her manager, Stokely Hathway after the match. Statlander took out Willow with a clothesline on the ramp.

Meanwhile, Kris Statlander's heel turn has given a new direction to Willow Nightingale's babyface run and also to the TBS title picture after Mone won it. Only time will tell what's next for Mone after the big title win.

