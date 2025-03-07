Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Toni Storm involved in an unexpected moment outside AEW

The current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shared a picture with the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at a non-wrestling event. The CEO attended Storm's movie premiere event.

"Timeless" Toni Storm is in a prominent role in the upcoming "Queen of the Ring" movie. The film is based on the life of a legendary female wrestler, Mildred Burke who was a prominent name in the professional wrestling scene in the 1940s and 1950s. Storm will be portraying the role of another popular female wrestler from that era: Clara Mortenson.

Meanwhile, the current AEW Women's World Champion attended the premiere of her movie along with her fellow star and current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO took to X (fka Twitter) to share the picture with Storm form the "Queen of the Ring" movie premiere event. Mone wrote the following in the caption of the post:

"Hello darling 👀 #ToniStrom @QOTRmovie."

While it has been over a year since Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut, she has yet to cross paths with the current Women's World Champion in the ring. It will be interesting to see when the two top stars finally collide in a feud.

Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone are set to defend their titles at AEW Revolution

At the Revolution Pay-Per-View this Sunday, Toni Storm is slated to defend her AEW Women's World Title against Mariah May in a falls count anywhere match. This bout is expected to culminate their long-term feud as well.

On the other hand, Mercedes Mone is all set to defend her TBS Championship against the popular Japanese star Momo Watanabe. Mone had a face-off with Watanabe at Grand Slam: Australia and the match will happen this Sunday at Revolution.

Moreover, both the women's matches on the Revolution 2025 card looks solid and it remains to be seen who will walk out of the pay-per-view with the gold.

