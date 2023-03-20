Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on if she'd wrestle at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door this year

The current IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is currently one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest attractions, but with the announcement of a second Forbidden Door event taking place in June, it begs the question: will she be on the show?

The inaugural Forbidden Door event in June 2022 was seen as one of the best events of the year, bringing together talent from AEW and NJPW to create a once-in-a-lifetime event. However, a lot has changed in NJPW since the event took place.

The biggest change was the introduction of the IWGP Women's Championship in conjunction with NJPW's sister-promotion stardom, with the former Sasha Banks being the current champion, who has offered up the possibility of her "The CEO" facing an AEW star at Forbidden Door 2.

Hikaru Shida vs. Mercedes Moné

With the announcement of the event still fresh in everyone's minds, Mercedes Moné was asked if she'd be at the event during a recent Q&A session at the "Planet Comicon" expo in Kansas City. Here's what she had to say:

“Ooh, when is it (AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door)? Is it June? June or July? Okay. What day? I don’t know when the show is. Anybody know the date? I don’t know, we gotta see then. June’s so far. I think I could be open, July might be open but, gotta get that phone call. Gotta get that phone call from unc.” (H/T SEScoops)

Both AEW and NJPW have a number of big events to go through before Forbidden Door 2 on June 25th, but if Mercedes Moné appears on the show, it will be one of the most talked-about moments of the entire year.

Mercedes Moné will defend the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Sakura Genesis

The former Sasha Banks defeated KAIRI at the NJPW "Battle in the Valley" event in February 2023 to become the IWGP Women's Champion. However, she has not defended the title or even wrestled since that match.

But that is all set to change on April 8th, 2023, at NJPW's "Sakura Genesis" event in Tokyo, as Mercedes Moné is set to defend her title against 20-year-old starlet AZM, who is the current High-Speed Champion in Stardom, having held onto the title for over a year.

"Besides taking it [the IWGP Women's Title] on carpets, autograph signings, all over the world, I'm going to see what little promotions I can pop up to. I know next on my plate is April 8 in Tokyo, Japan for Sakura Genesis.

Mercedes is also slated to face Mayu Iwatani in Yokohama, Japan, on April 23rd, but it has not been confirmed if the IWGP Women's Championship will be on the line as Moné will have to beat AZM first.

Other high-profile matches set to take place at Sakura Genesis include Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against either David Finlay or SANADA, as well as a rumored clash between Bishamon and Aussie Open for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

