Mercedes Mone is furious after her AEW belt is stolen: "I’m calling the cops"

One of Mercedes Mone's belts was stolen on AEW Dynamite this week. The CEO has a new rival, Momo Watanabe, who has illegally captured her AEW TBS Championship.

The Erstwhile Sasha Banks successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia against Harley Cameron. After her victory, she insulted Momo, who was in the crowd section, by shoving the title in her face.

Mone cut a backstage promo this week on AEW's flagship show Dynamite. She called out the 24-year-old Japanese star on her promo. Soon afterward, she had a run-in with Billie Starkz and threw a drink on her face. While they were arguing, Momo Watanabe sneakily came up from behind with a baseball bat. The champ ran away before she could deliver the blow, but unfortunately, she dropped her TBS belt on the floor, which is now under Momo's possession.

Addressing the backstage segment on X, an angry Mercedes Mone asked Momo Watanabe to return her belt and threatened to call the cops.

Check out Mone's tweets below.

"Who said to bring a weapon? I’m calling the cops @stardom_momo #aewrevolution," she wrote.

Following up, she wrote:

"Please give me back my beautiful TBS championship @stardom_momo #AEWDynamite."

Check out the tweets here:

Mercedes Mone's rival, Momo Watanabe, had her debut on AEW Dynamite this week

Momo Watanabe's appearance on AEW Dynamite marked her debut on the Jacksonville-based promotion. She is a big Japanese star in the pro wrestling kingdom. She is currently signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she is a member of H.A.T.E.

At Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025, the Stardom star earned herself a title shot in another promotion by defeating ROH's Athena, CMLL's Persephone, and AEW's Willow Nightingale to win the International Women’s Cup. She chose to challenge TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. They will each other at AEW Revolution for the championship belt.

