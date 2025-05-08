Mercedes Mone gets into backstage fight with top AEW star

Mercedes Mone is eyeing an AEW accolade to add to her resume. However, standing in her way is a top star of the women's division, and the CEO took their tensions one step further this week on television.

Ad

The star in question is Mone's upcoming opponent at Double or Nothing, Jamie Hayter. During the May 7 edition of Dynamite, Hayter was involved in a backstage sit-down interview with Renee Paquette to speak about her upcoming bout with the CEO in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup.

Hayter did not mince her words and believed that someone like Mercedes Mone should not represent the legacy of a great wrestler like Owen Hart. Not only that, but she also made it clear that she would win the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Following a heated statement, Mone attacked her during the interview, and the fight spilled out to the ringside area, with the two trading blows. Jamie Hayter gained the upper hand and was about to strike Mercedes Mone down before the TBS Champion escaped to the back. Just as Hayter turned her back, Mone attacked her from behind and stood tall, pointing towards the Owen Cup.

Expand Tweet

With their match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view approaching, it will be interesting to see who will walk away with the glory as the dust settles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More