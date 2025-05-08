Mercedes Mone gets into backstage fight with top AEW star

Mercedes Mone is eyeing an AEW accolade to add to her resume. However, standing in her way is a top star of the women's division, and the CEO took their tensions one step further this week on television.
The star in question is Mone's upcoming opponent at Double or Nothing, Jamie Hayter. During the May 7 edition of Dynamite, Hayter was involved in a backstage sit-down interview with Renee Paquette to speak about her upcoming bout with the CEO in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup.
Hayter did not mince her words and believed that someone like Mercedes Mone should not represent the legacy of a great wrestler like Owen Hart. Not only that, but she also made it clear that she would win the tournament.
Following a heated statement, Mone attacked her during the interview, and the fight spilled out to the ringside area, with the two trading blows. Jamie Hayter gained the upper hand and was about to strike Mercedes Mone down before the TBS Champion escaped to the back. Just as Hayter turned her back, Mone attacked her from behind and stood tall, pointing towards the Owen Cup.
With their match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view approaching, it will be interesting to see who will walk away with the glory as the dust settles.