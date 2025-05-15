Mercedes Mone gets involved in huge fight during AEW Beach Break 2025; security intervenes

Mercedes Mone got involved in a huge fight during AEW Beach Break 2025. It was so bad and unexpected that security had to intervene and calm matters down.

Dynamite Beach Break saw Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Skye Blue, and AZM take on each other in a four-way elimination match. Shirakawa came out on top, much to the surprise of the fans and also the champion Toni Storm.

AZM finally appeared in AEW after a long time, and after the match, she was escorted to the back. However, out came TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and viciously attacked the Japanese star. She locked in her trademark submission, and she was not willing to let go.

But Azumi was helped out by another AEW star, Jamie Hayter. Both Hayter and Mercedes Mone will compete at Double or Nothing later this month in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final, which will determine who will get the chance to take on Toni Storm for the women’s world title.

It is all set up to be a great match, and if Beach Break is the template for what is to come, then Double or Nothing will be great and exceed all expectations.

