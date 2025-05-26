Mercedes Mone given a new title at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mercedes Mone has again managed to prevail, clutching a win from the jaws of defeat at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The story didn't end well for Jamie Hayter, unfortunately.
Jamie Hayter steadily made her way, defeating names like Billie Starkz and Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn her shot at the AEW Women's World Champion with some of the toughest matches of her career so far in the company. The odds were against her, but she was able to overcome them which led to a match against the other finalist, Mercedes Mone, being set for Double or Nothing.
The fight proved to be a grueling affair, with both Mercedes and Jamie leaving it all in the ring. Both stars came close to pinning each other at various points, but one was overpowered by the other to keep the match going. While Jamie looked like she would have the match in the bag, Mercedes countered her to roll her up in a quick pin.
Mercedes didn't wait to celebrate her win after the pinfall, instead choosing to instantly run out of the ring and up the ramp to protect herself. She was presented with the pink title to commemorate her victory and had her hand raised by the referee.
As of now, it remains to be seen how she plans to take down Toni Storm next for the AEW Women's World Championship, and whether she will be successful.