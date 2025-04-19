Mercedes Moné gives Ricochet a new name in AEW; he won't be happy

Mercedes Moné is one of the hottest names in women's wrestling all around the world. She is the current NJPW Strong Women's, AEW TBS, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. Moné recently took to X to reply to a fan and gave Ricochet a new nickname.

The CEO is set to defend her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship at the upcoming High Stakes event, hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling. She will defend her title against English pro wrestler Kanji on April 20.

A fan on X recently asked Mercedes Moné to name a few male stars in AEW whom she would like to face. While replying to the fan, she listed out a few big names like Will Ospreay and Ricochet. However, the former Sasha Banks referred to The Future of Flight as "Riccobald," giving him a hilarious new nickname that he will definitely not like.

"One! I can’t choose one! I would wrestle Will, Swerve, Riccobald, Mike, Beast, Komander, [and] Claudio, to name a couple," she replied.

Fans are excited to see Mercedes Moné return to the United Kingdom for the first time since last year's All In. It'll be great to see her wrestle in the UK again.

Tiffany Stratton hopes to see Mercedes Moné back in WWE

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) was on top of WWE's women's division for a long time before she left the company in 2022. During an exclusive interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton said that she would love to get in the ring with Moné if the latter returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Tiffany is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair this Saturday at WrestleMania 41. She has been one of the biggest attractions on WWE's programming for the past year, and fans are excited to see her debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All against The Queen.

During the same interview, the 25-year-old was asked if she would like to see Moné back in WWE. She replied:

"I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her." [From 16:53 to 17:00]

Fans will love to see The CEO go head-to-head with The Buff Barbie if she ever returns to WWE.

