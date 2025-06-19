Mercedes Mone makes history at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; sets new record

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been revolutionizing women's wrestling, a promise she made when she joined All Elite Wrestling in 2024. She has been one of the top women in the division and has consistently delivered outstanding matches over the past two years.

At Grand Slam Mexico, a special edition of Dynamite was held at Arena México, where Mercedes Mone faced Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship. The CEO already had five titles around her waist. Arena México has always held significant importance, and with its rich history, the venue is considered highly cultural.

Apart from Arena Mexico, Mercedes Mone has also wrestled at the Tokyo Dome, where she performed a few times. It was also the first time she stood in the ring after leaving WWE. She previously wrestled at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of pro wrestling. Additionally, she stepped foot in Wembley Stadium for All In 2024.

Wrestling at these four iconic venues is certainly historic, and the TBS Champion is the only wrestler to do it. Ironically, she set another record by defeating Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship. She currently holds six titles. It will be interesting to see if she wins the seventh at All In against Toni Storm.

