Mercedes Mone makes non-AEW appearance; current WWE champion sends a message

A current champion in WWE has shared her reaction to AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone making an appearance on a popular talk show. The WWE star has been Mone's close friend for a long time.

The name being discussed is WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi. It was recently announced that Mone will appear on Sherri, a daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. AEW shared the news on its X/Twitter handle.

On Sherri Shepherd's show, The CEO discussed various aspects of her pro wrestling and entertainment careers, including leaving WWE, starring in The Mandalorian, and more. Mone also opened up about her friendship with Naomi, calling the SmackDown star her sister.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reacted to Mercedes Mone's' appearance on Sherri with a short message. On her Instagram Story, Naomi recently shared a clip from The CEO's segment on the talk show and referenced the following joke from the chat.

@mercedesmone "I don't trust tsa," wrote Naomi along with three face with tears of joy emojis.

Naomi's Instagram Story featuring Mercedes on Sherry Shepherd's show

Mercedes Mone on her next goal in pro wrestling

Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo to capture the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title and become a triple champion. She also holds the TBS and NJPW Strong Women's titles. After her big win in Japan, The CEO declared main eventing a Tokyo Dome show as her next goal.

“I've fulfilled my childhood dream, but it's just the beginning. It's been two years since the NJPW women's division started. AEW, NJPW, and the female wrestlers are all amazing. Today, we were able to show a glimpse of our greatness. My new dream has begun again. My current goal is to have a match in the main event at the Tokyo Dome," Mone said in a post-match interview.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for The CEO. She is expected to return to AEW TV soon.

