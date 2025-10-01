Mercedes Mone, Natalya and others react to Absent AEW Star's heartfelt post

A top AEW star recently posted a heartfelt picture on Instagram amid his absence. Many names from the professional wrestling industry reacted to this post, including names like Mercedes Mone and former Women's Champion Natalya.Swerve Strickland recently celebrated his 36th birthday with his friends and family members. The Killshot is currently absent from action due to a knee surgery. However, despite his absence, the former AEW World Champion is receiving a lot of love from his fans. On the occasion of his birthday, he posted a picture with a cake in his hand and his friends around him.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comment section of this post, WWE star Natalya wished the 36-year-old a happy birthday. Moreover, stars like Mercedes Mone and Will Ospreay also reacted with a like over this wholesome picture. Other than that, former All Elite Wrestling stars Saraya, Isiah Kassidy, and Santana Garrett joined in to extend their birthday wishes to Strickland.Check out the comments below:Stars' reaction to Swerve Strickland's post [Image via Strickland's Instagram]AEW's Swerve Strickland recently sent a message to a WWE starSwerve Strickland left WWE in 2021 to pursue a career in All Elite Wrestling. The Mogul went on to become one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based company after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. However, often Strickland shares his opinion about WWE. Recently, The New Flavor sent a message to a young WWE star.Taking to X, the former AEW World Champion sent a message to NXT's JeVon Evans. Following the latter's match at NXT No Mercy, Strickland expressed his pride in the growth of the 21-year-old in sports entertainment.&quot;Proud @WWEJeVonEvans&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:The Realest Swerve Strickland @swerveconfidentLINKProud @WWEJeVonEvansThe Killshot often sends praises to his friends in WWE. Evans faced Josh Briggs at NXT's No Mercy event, where he emerged victorious following an epic battle.