Mercedes Mone pays heartfelt tribute to WWE legend on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone arrived in sensational style for the fallout edition of AEW Dynamite following Double or Nothing. Noticeably, her entrance was a beautiful homage to one of the greatest WWE legends of all time.
The veteran, who has also been her lifelong hero, is none other than Eddie Guerrero. The May 28th edition of Dynamite took place at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, which is Guerrero's hometown.
The CEO was seen arriving in a lowrider outside the arena, which was a direct reference to the WWE Hall of Famer. It was Eddie Guerrero who became synonymous with the vehicle in professional wrestling. He would make his entrance in WWE the same way. Not only that, Mone's entrance mimicked Eddie's, as the driver shuffled the car's hydraulics before The CEO exited to make her way into the arena.
Mercedes Mone took the perfect place and time to pay tribute to her idol. Moreover, the occasion was doubly special for the TBS Champion, as she is coming off one of her biggest wins in AEW by clinching the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing. Mone is now looking ahead to All In Texas, where she will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for her Women's World Championship.