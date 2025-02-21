Mercedes Moné pitches a wild match idea outside AEW

Mercedes Moné is approaching one year as the AEW TBS Champion. The former WWE Superstar has been a fighting champion in AEW and NJPW, taking on all challengers. Mercedes has now pitched a massive idea for a one-of-a-kind match that would surely shock the pro wrestling world.

The CEO is a noted fan of Japanese pro wrestling. Since leaving WWE, she has debuted for NJPW, and made her Tokyo Dome debut, which was a big bucket list item. Moné is the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and previously held the IWGP Women's Championship for the legendary promotion.

The former Sasha Banks of WWE recently appeared on TBS' Meal and a Match with Renee Paquette and RJ City. With Mercedes a big fan of Japanese pro wrestling, it was mentioned how the legendary Minoru Suzuki wrestles on the subway at times. Moné reiterated what she loves about Japanese wrestling.

"I know, I know. It's so fun. I think that's what's the greatest thing about Japanese wrestling. It's not just about the fighting, or the strength. They're so entertaining, and funny, too," Mercedes Moné said. [6:12 to 6:20]

The Boss then revealed a conversation she had with Rocky Romero, the veteran talent who serves as a liaison between AEW and NJPW. She was asked where she would wrestle if she could have a match outside of the ring.

"You know... I was just talking to Rocky Romero the other day about doing something fun that's outside of the ring. I think having a match throughout the whole city of Tokyo would be fun. It doesn't have to be in a wrestling ring... I think just... get me in a little real Street Fight. A real Street Fight on a train, then get me off of it, into a taxi, and let's just go all around Tokyo," Mercedes Moné said. [6:24 to 6:46]

Moné agreed when Renee suggested she could dive off the large Godzilla structure in the city. Mercedes also expressed interest in riding the real-life Super Mario Karts around the city as part of the idea.

Mercedes Moné to defend at AEW Revolution

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is set to defend her title against Stardom's Momo Watanabe at the 2025 Revolution PPV, scheduled for March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

MJF vs. Adam Page

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Revolution 2025 will mark the second Moné vs. Watanabe singles bout. NJPW's Capital Collision 2024 on August 30 saw Mercedes retain her NJPW Strong Women's Championship in the 20-minute main event. This was Mercedes' first NJPW title defense after dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door.

