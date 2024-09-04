Mercedes Moné puts multiple AEW stars on notice: “The dreams are endless”

Mercedes Moné has been with AEW for around six months now and has already become a double champion. She has mentioned that she is still in search of competition and has a few names in mind.

The CEO made her debut appearance at Dynamite: Big Business back in March, but her in-ring debut came at Double or Nothing two months later when she faced Willow Nightingale, and defeated her for the TBS Championship. A month later, she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

During her appearance on Beyond The Fame podcast, revealed which stars she'd love to face. She named the likes of Mariah May, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter as some of these. She noted that there was an endless list of stars she could face as not only does she get to face people from the AEW roster, but those from promotions around the world as well. She claimed she was ready for anyone.

“Mariah and the heavyweight championship, I’d love to face her. Toni Storm is incredible. Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander. Jamie Hayter just made her return at All In, so I’d love to step in the ring with her. The dreams are endless there at AEW. Because not only do I get the AEW roster, I get to face the Stardom roster, the CMLL roster. AEW’s going global, so any woman who wants to come after my championships, I’m always ready.” [H/T - RSN]

Mercedes Moné is set to face Hikaru Shida this weekend at All Out

After a successful title defense at All In against Britt Baker, Mercedes Moné is up for action again as she'll put her TBS Championship on the line against another former AEW Women's World Champion in Hikaru Shida.

Shida earned her shot after winning a four-way match against Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, and Queen Aminata a few days ago on Collision.

This will be her rematch as she was unsuccessful in challenging Moné for the title a few weeks ago. During that contest, she had all the momentum until Kamille interfered and cost her the match. She would surely be looking for retribution this time around.

Mercedes Moné has had five successful title defenses, and with four months to go in the year, there could be a long line of women looking to take her titles away from her, with Hikaru Shida at the front of the line. It remains to be seen if she leaves Chicago this weekend with her title.

