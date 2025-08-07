Mercedes Mone responds after WWE legend teases coming out of retirement to face her in AEW

AEW star Mercedes Mone sent a disrespectful message to a WWE Hall of Famer during tonight's Dynamite. The CEO has been a major cornerstone of the women's division since she signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She currently holds eight different titles from different promotions. She was seen on TV tonight for the first time since All In: Texas.The TBS Champion will defend the title at the upcoming Forbidden Door. The match will be a four-way bout, and Alex Windsor recently qualified for the contest. After the match, Mercedes stood tall over Alex and had a brief staredown with Athena. Moments after their segment, WWE legend Beth Phoenix teased going after The CEO.The Glamazon wrestled her last match in February 2023 in a WWE ring and hasn't been seen in any other promotion since then. She posted a picture of Mercedes Mone on Instagram and teased a feud with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, The CEO sent a rude message to Beth Phoenix, calling her a 'mark.' She mocked her age and told her to do yoga instead of returning to the squared circle.Take a look at the screengrab of the comment below:Mercedes responds to Beth Phoenix's post [Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram]It will be interesting to see how The Glamazon responds to the TBS Champion.