Mercedes Mone responds after WWE legend teases coming out of retirement to face her in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 07, 2025 04:00 GMT
Mercedes Mone commented on a WWE veteran
Mercedes Mone had her say [Image Credit: Mercedes on Instagram]

AEW star Mercedes Mone sent a disrespectful message to a WWE Hall of Famer during tonight's Dynamite. The CEO has been a major cornerstone of the women's division since she signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She currently holds eight different titles from different promotions. She was seen on TV tonight for the first time since All In: Texas.

The TBS Champion will defend the title at the upcoming Forbidden Door. The match will be a four-way bout, and Alex Windsor recently qualified for the contest. After the match, Mercedes stood tall over Alex and had a brief staredown with Athena. Moments after their segment, WWE legend Beth Phoenix teased going after The CEO.

The Glamazon wrestled her last match in February 2023 in a WWE ring and hasn't been seen in any other promotion since then. She posted a picture of Mercedes Mone on Instagram and teased a feud with her.

Later, The CEO sent a rude message to Beth Phoenix, calling her a 'mark.' She mocked her age and told her to do yoga instead of returning to the squared circle.

Take a look at the screengrab of the comment below:

Mercedes responds to Beth Phoenix's post [Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram]
Mercedes responds to Beth Phoenix's post [Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram]

It will be interesting to see how The Glamazon responds to the TBS Champion.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Harish Raj S
