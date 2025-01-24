Mercedes Mone reveals 31-year-old star is ready to hop on the Moné Train: "Watching her journey in AEW has been a thrill"

Mercedes Mone has been a pioneer of women's wrestling for years. As a top veteran of the business, she is also looking at other top prospects in the business and believes a 31-year-old star on the AEW roster is ready to join forces with her.

The star in question is Harley Cameron. She has been making waves with her recent presentation on AEW television programming. Moreover, on the latest episode of Dynamite, Cameron was featured in a segment with Mercedes.

In the latest edition of her newsletter, Mone Mag, The CEO stated that The Outcast member is ready to hop on the Mone train. She applauded Harley Cameron's hard work and journey in AEW so far and believed that she had the guts to come after her.

"Harley is ready to hop on the Moné Train, and watching her journey in AEW has been a thrill. Her growth in the ring has been nothing short of inspiring. I know she puts in the hard work, traveling to various wrestling schools across Florida and soaking up knowledge from anyone she can connect with backstage at AEW. So, it’s no surprise that she has the guts to pursue the Moné Train—it’s hard not to when you’re holding four belts!"

Mercedes Mone believes the road ahead for Harley Cameron will be more difficult in AEW

In the same edition of her newsletter, Mercedes Mone claimed that while Harley Cameron has put in all the work needed to succeed, she has yet to win a match on AEW television. Moreover, the current TBS Champion also stated that the road ahead for the Australian star will be tough.

"I’ve traveled the world, learning from the best and facing the toughest competitors out there. Sure, she’s been training like crazy, but the reality is she hasn’t yet secured a win on AEW TV. So, as I hummed along to her catchy song, “Moné Train,” I couldn’t help but reflect. Yes, she hails from Brisbane, Australia, but the road ahead will be tough for her. Naurr, it’s not going to be easy!"

Harley Cameron was seen backstage with The CEO this week on AEW Dynamite. She challenged Mone to a match for the TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia by singing a song for her.

With the AEW Grand Slam event taking place in her native country of Australia, it will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone would be willing to accept Cameron's challenge for the title in her homeland.

