Mercedes Mone reveals her new name on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone has revealed her new name on AEW Dynamite, and it is completely different from her usual names. This comes just in time before All In 2025.

The former WWE star is known by many names. Throughout her career, she has used various monikers to refer to herself. From The Boss during her time in the Stamford-based promotion to now being known as The CEO, Mercedes Mone has a lot of nicknames.

On AEW Dynamite tonight, Toni Storm and Mercedes kicked off the show with a showdown just days before their title match at All In. That was when TBS Champion revealed her new nickname, calling herself 'The Alpha' for the first time. She said:

“I’m the One Woman Revolution. The ALPHA. The OMEGA. And everything in-between.”

It is clear that, in addition to being known as The CEO, she will now also be known as The Alpha. This is interesting because it introduces a new layer of personality to her already complex character. She will be taking on Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship and will hope to add another title to her already long list.

Toni Storm, on the other hand, will want to come up with a defense of her own and show the world that she has what it takes to hand Mercedes Mone her first singles defeat in more than a year.

