Mercedes Mone’s henchwoman publicly calls out AEW after getting snubbed

A newly-arrived AEW star and ally to Mercedes Mone has publicly called out the Jacksonville-based promotion after being overlooked on a social media post. The talent in question is none other than Kamille.

The Brickhouse made her much-anticipated AEW debut on Dynamite: Blood and Guts 2024, launching an attack on Britt Baker and revealing herself to be an associate of Mercedes Mone's. The latter successfully retained her TBS Championship against The DMD this past Sunday at All In 2024. More recently, Mone, alongside Kamille, was featured on the August 28, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

The latest edition of the Wednesday-night show, which emanated from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, aired a backstage segment in which Mercedes Mone was seen throwing a party to celebrate her victory at Wembley Stadium with Kamille at her side. The two women, however, would be interrupted and approached by the up-and-coming tag team, Private Party. Isiah Kassidy tried to make a pass at The CEO, although he was promptly confronted and pushed away by her henchwoman.

The segment also featured an appearance from Kazuchika Okada, who instructed Mone on how to fire a parting verbal shot at Zay and Quen in Japanese. The X/Twitter profile of AEW uploaded a clip of the aforementioned scene from Dynamite, but unfortunately, it seemingly neglected to tag Kamille, despite her involvement in it. The former NWA star responded by calling out the Tony Khan-based promotion for the oversight.

Kamille's tweet has since been deleted, and All Elite Wrestling has evidently managed to edit the caption of the post to include the North Carolina native, who is now tagged in the video.

Kamille accompanied Mercedes Mone for her AEW All In 2024 title defense

Mercedes Mone squared off against Britt Baker at All In 2024 in a TBS Title match. The Boss was accompanied by Kamille, who at various times attempted to distract the challenger and tip over the scales to the champion's advantage.

Towards the end of the bout, Baker outsmarted Kamille by pretending in front of the referee that the latter had struck her with Mone's NJPW Strong Women's Title belt, resulting in her being ejected from ringside. However, the former Sasha Banks nonetheless managed to defeat The Doctor, pinning her after hitting her with the Mone Maker.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone on All Elite Wrestling television.

