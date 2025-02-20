Mercedes Mone's title reign in jeopardy after challenge from non-AEW star

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 20, 2025 02:42 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty - Source: Getty
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty - Source: Getty

Mercedes Mone is riding a huge wave of momentum on the Mone train. However, a challenge from a non-AEW star tonight has put her title reign in serious jeopardy.

Ad

The star in question is STARDOM's wrestler, Momo Watanabe. During the February 19 edition of Dynamite, The CEO caught up with backstage interviewer Renee Paquette. She assured Mercedes Mone that there were no more puppets or surprising elements and congratulated her on her huge win over Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

With her win, Mercedes is 14-0 as TBS Champion, claiming she is ready to move forward. In that regard, Renee Paquette wanted to show a potential challenge thrown her way recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans saw a backstage interview with Momo Watanabe from STARDOM. She won the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty, giving her the right to challenge any women's title from CMLL, NJPW, or AEW. Without hesitation, Watanabe revealed her intentions to go after Mercedes for the TBS Championship.

The CEO was not pleased to hear about the challenge, which did not sit well with her. However, the ever-defiant champion fired back at Momo Watanabe's challenge. Mercedes Mone claimed that if the star wanted a title shot, she must come to Dynamite to get one before exiting the scene.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी