Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) set to challenge former WWE Superstar for a major championship after Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, debuted for NJPW x Stardom. Upon arrival, The Blueprint announced that she will challenge former WWE star Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's Championship next month.

In May 2022, Sasha and Naomi walked out of WWE. This was Banks' (Mone) first appearance in the professional wrestling industry after she departed from the Stamford-based company.

Upon her arrival, she confronted KAIRI, who successfully defended the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano. After a brief show of respect between the two women, Mone attacked KAIRI and left her lying flat. She then challenged her for the IWGP Women's Championship at the Battle in the Valley in San Jose.

KAIRI will defend the IWGP Women's Championship against Mone on February 18th. She won the title at Historic X-Over by beating Mayu Iwatani in the main event of the show to become the inaugural champion.

Check out Mercedes Mone's debut below:

Sasha Banks is a former multi-time WWE Women's Champion and tag team champion.

She has previously held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships but will aim for the IWGP Women's Championship next month.

Given that Mone's in-ring debut will take place in the US, there are chances of her competing under NJPW STRONG in the future.

