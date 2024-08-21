Mercedes Moné says she "planned on returning to WWE," reveals possible reason why it didn't happen

Mercedes Moné recently discussed why her potential WWE return didn't take place in 2023. She has been shining bright since debuting in AEW in March 2024. She took no time in winning the TBS Championship, as she defeated Willow Nightingale in her first match of the promotion. She later also won the NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

Mercedes is currently scheduled to face Britt Baker at All In where the former will defend her TBS Title. She was part of the crowd during the inaugural AEW's All In. She was invited by Tony Khan and speculations of her being signed to the Tony Khan-based promotion were flying around.

In the TBS Champion's latest newsletter, Mercedes Moné revealed she was planning to return to WWE at WrestleMania 39. However, things changed once she attended the 2023 AEW All In event.

Trending

"I had planned on returning to WWE for WrestleMania in LA. That was, of course, before Tony invited us to see the show. Mind you, there were no discussions of signing with AEW. Zero. Tony, Kev, and I had texted as friends, but it was just a casual invite. I wanted to go not out of curiosity or to kick the tires but honestly because I love wrestling. To this day, when I have the time, I still watch the indy shows. I really continue to have that much passion for it," she said. [H/T - WrestlePurists' Twitter]

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné reveals the difference between WrestleMania and All In

The first edition of All In was so successful that the event is often compared to WWE's blockbuster event, WrestleMania.

In her newsletter, Moné stated that stars have to do plenty of media work ahead of WrestleMania while the schedule is less hectic ahead of All In. But she still intended to help and promote the show with her best efforts.

"When you're prepping for WrestleMania, you're kind of worn down by the time you get to the big day, as each day is stacked with press and events. The big difference is that the WWE is in town for a whole week during their event, where we're not in the UK yet. I'm not sure what press and events we will be doing next week, but I'll be sure to do as much as I can to ensure this is promoted as much as possible," she said.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes can retain her TBS Championship at Wembley Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback