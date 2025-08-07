  • home icon
Mercedes Mone seemingly gets a new ally in AEW months after Kamille's sudden disappearance

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 07, 2025 05:20 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Kamille
Mercedes Mone and Kamille's alliance didn't end well [Image Credit: AEW on X]

AEW star Mercedes Mone teased a new alliance following Dynamite. Kamille was a great bodyguard for The CEO. However, the duo lasted together only for a few months. The Brickhouse bid goodbye to their partnership in November 2024 and hasn't been seen on TV since then. Now, Mercedes might have paired up with Athena.

The two stars have had their differences in the past and often tease going against each other on social media. They even collided in an AEW ring in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, where The CEO stood tall.

But tonight, they worked as a team and took down their Forbidden Door opponents. While Toni Storm was aiming to take down The CEO, Athena put the Timeless star down with an O-Face. At the same time, Mercedes Mone delivered a backstabber to a distracted Alex Windsor.

Following the flagship show, the reigning TBS Champion and ROH Women's World Champion did a TikTok together. This could mean they are collaborating for the long haul.

Athena will be challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door, while Mercedes will defend her TBS Title against three opponents, out of whom will be Alex Windsor.

It will be interesting to see if they both help each other at the pay-per-view.

Edited by Harish Raj S
