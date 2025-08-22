Mercedes Mone sends a cryptic message after getting ‘sniffed’ by former WWE star

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:02 GMT
Mercedes Mone WWE
Mercedes Mone addressed an ex-WWE star (image source-Mercedes on X)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reacted to getting sniffed by an ex-WWE Superstar on Dynamite this past Wednesday. The moment took place during a star-studded tag team encounter on the show.

Former WWE star Toni Storm sniffed Mercedes Mone during a match on Dynamite. The two top stars faced each other at All In: Texas with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line. The match ended with Storm smooching Mone before hitting a Storm Zero from the second rope for the win.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes teamed up with Athena to take on the team of Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. During the tag encounter, Storm tried to sniff and inappropriately touch Mone, as the two were in the ring together for the first time since All In.

Taking to X, Mercedes shared some snippets from the tag team match on Dynamite where Toni Storm was sniffing and touching her. Mone also dropped a cryptic message with a 'dizzy' emoji:

"😵‍💫."
Athena managed to get the pin on Alex Windsor to secure the win for herself and Mercedes in the tag match on Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm's title matches for AEW Forbidden Door

This Sunday at Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match. Mone's challengers will be Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM, respectively.

On the other hand, Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Athena. The Fallen Goddess won the Women's Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas, and it allowed her to challenge for the Women's World Title.

The Forbidden Door 2025 card is filled with some exciting matches. It remains to be seen what surprises are in store this Sunday, and which stars might make a shocking appearance in London.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

