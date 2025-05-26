Mercedes Mone sends a message after winning the Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW star Mercedes Mone posted a celebratory message on social media after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The TBS Champion is yet to lose a singles contest in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She continued her streak tonight at Double or Nothing.
The CEO faced Jamie Hayter in the tournament's finals. The latter vowed to win the match and make a name for herself. The former AEW Women's World Champion tried hard to gain momentum after returning from a major injury, but couldn't. This match was her chance to get back on track.
During the Owen Hart Cup finals, both women gave it all, trying to secure the win. After repeatedly going back and forth, Mercedes Mone won a nail-biting contest. She will now face 'Timeless' Toni Storm at All In for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Moments after winning the Owen Hart Cup, Mercedes Mone sent a three-word message on X/Twitter, sharing a clip of her lifting the pink title belt.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
"She deserve that! #AEWDoN," she wrote.
Later, at Double or Nothing, Toni Storm defeated Mina Shirakawa, punching her ticket at All In Texas. It will be interesting to see who will stand tall in the company's biggest annual event. Mercedes has been undefeated for over two years now. Will the Timeless star hand the CEO her first defeat? Only time will tell.