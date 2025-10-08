Mercedes Mone sends one-word message after her forgotten WWE segment resurfaces on the internet

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 08, 2025 06:14 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion
Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently commented on a decade-old WWE clip. She and Bayley have been good friends for many years. They shared great chemistry in the ring during their time in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. The duo even shows up at rival promotions to support each other. 10 years ago, they were involved in a blockbuster match.

At NXT Takeover: Respect, the CEO and Role Model wrestled in a 30-minute Iron Man match, where the former emerged victorious in a classic contest. This was also the last contest for the TBS Champion in the developmental brand, as she was transitioning to the main roster. In the past few days, their post-match interview has been circulating on social media.

The interview featured the two stars discussing their friendship and dedication to the sport. They seemed confident about meeting once again on a bigger stage. The duo also focused on the evolution of women's wrestling. Recently, Mercedes Mone took to X and responded with a single word to the clip.

"Wow. #WomensWrestlingmatters," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone talks about Bayley's career

Bayley has been one of the nicest stars in the WWE locker room. Everybody has nothing but kind words for her, and she is also known for helping many young stars backstage.

While writing in Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone claimed that the Role Model will open her own wrestling school or be a WWE executive backstage after she retires.

“The subject of Bayley coaching the WWE’s women's roster one day came up in conversation recently. All I can say is that she’s been a natural leader for years and that coaching is something she's always talked about. I see her opening her own wrestling school someday, if not being an actual WWE executive when she hangs up her boots,” she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the two friends will ever share a ring in the future.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
