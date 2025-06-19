Mercedes Moné suddenly drops a huge Sasha Banks reference during AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Mercedes Moné suddenly dropped a huge Sasha Banks reference during AEW Grand Slam Mexico, and it is something that vintage fans will love. Mercedes clearly knows the pulse of her fans.

The former WWE star is one of the most well-known stars in the wrestling industry, thanks to her time in WWE and also her current run as TBS Champion in AEW. She has made no secret about who her wrestling idol was, which was none other than the late great Eddie Guerrero.

With AEW Grand Slam taking place in Mexico, Mercedes Moné saw this as the perfect opportunity to remind everyone about her past with WWE and also about her wrestling idol. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her wearing different pairs of socks. One was from her time in WWE, where she was known as The Boss, and the other sock had a picture of Eddie Guerrero.

Mercedes' post on social media [Credit: Mercedes Moné on Instagram]

The fans will no doubt have loved seeing this throwback from the AEW TBS Champion, and they will hope that Mercedes Moné continues to make her late great wrestling idol proud.

It will be interesting to see how the fans take to her referencing her time in her former company.

