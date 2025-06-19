  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Moné suddenly drops a huge Sasha Banks reference during AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Mercedes Moné suddenly drops a huge Sasha Banks reference during AEW Grand Slam Mexico

By Sujay
Published Jun 19, 2025 02:22 GMT
Mercedes Mone had a great time both in WWE and AEW. (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Moné had a great time both in WWE and AEW (Image credits: wwe.com & Mercedes on X)

Mercedes Moné suddenly dropped a huge Sasha Banks reference during AEW Grand Slam Mexico, and it is something that vintage fans will love. Mercedes clearly knows the pulse of her fans.

The former WWE star is one of the most well-known stars in the wrestling industry, thanks to her time in WWE and also her current run as TBS Champion in AEW. She has made no secret about who her wrestling idol was, which was none other than the late great Eddie Guerrero.

With AEW Grand Slam taking place in Mexico, Mercedes Moné saw this as the perfect opportunity to remind everyone about her past with WWE and also about her wrestling idol. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her wearing different pairs of socks. One was from her time in WWE, where she was known as The Boss, and the other sock had a picture of Eddie Guerrero.

also-read-trending Trending
Mercedes&#039; post on social media [Credit: Mercedes Mon&eacute; on Instagram]
Mercedes' post on social media [Credit: Mercedes Moné on Instagram]

The fans will no doubt have loved seeing this throwback from the AEW TBS Champion, and they will hope that Mercedes Moné continues to make her late great wrestling idol proud.

It will be interesting to see how the fans take to her referencing her time in her former company.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications