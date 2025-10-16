  • home icon
Mercedes Mone suddenly sends a message to Bayley during AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:04 GMT
Mercedes Mone &amp; Bayley are known to be real-life best friends (Image via WWE.com)
Mercedes Mone & Bayley are known to be real-life best friends (Image via WWE.com)

Mercedes Mone appeared on AEW Dynamite this week. However, just moments before that, she sent an interesting message to her best friend and current WWE superstar, Bayley.

The Role Model is set to embark on a new venture in December. For the first time in her career, Bayley will conduct a free three-day women's wrestling seminar from December 4 to 6 in Orlando, Florida. She made the announcement a few days ago and has invited applications from across the world.

Bayley later revealed that she had recovered her email account, possibly hinting at a technical error she might have faced due to a potential overwhelming response. When she said that, Mercedes Mone took to her X to express her enthusiasm for participating in Bayley's seminar. She wrote down her accomplishments and asked her best friend to approve her application.

Interestingly, this was just moments before Mone appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on the October 15 edition of AEW Dynamite.

"Hey Pam, I mean Bayley! Huge mark for you and women’s wrestling.Would love to train with you.15 year pro GOAT CEO 10 belts Moné Please approve my application."
In her appearance, Mercedes Mone confirmed that she will be in attendance for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream. However, there is no word on her competing at the show so far. Furthermore, Mone is set to defend her CMLL Women's World Championship against Persphone in Arena Mexico this Friday, which could threaten her current reign as 'Ten belts Mone', as she recently tied Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.

Not only that, The CEO is also days away from smashing Jade Cargill's record and becoming the longest reigning TBS champion of all time. With the Mone Train riding in full momentum over the last few months, it remains to be seen what is next for the former RAW Women's Champion.

